Calgary police seek rightful owners of $200K worth of stolen property

From ski and snowboard equipment to artwork, tools, electronics and even a crossbow, Calgary police are searching for the rightful owners of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of recovered stolen property.

Police have spent months attempting to return more than $200,000 worth of stolen property following an investigation into several break and enters in the downtown area last May. The investigation led police to a man and a woman who were believed to be connected to at least 16 break and enters, police said in media release Friday.

Police said the suspects would get into exterior building lockboxes and use master keys to get into storage lockers, apartment building lobbies, businesses and office towers.

The investigation led police to search three storage units, two vehicles and a residence where “officers discovered copious amounts of what is believed to be stolen property.” Police said the property was connected to as many as 24 additional break and enters dating back to 2019.

More than 170 identity documents, including driver’s licences, passports and bank cards, were also discovered in the search.

The suspects were arrested by Sundre RCMP in June and are facing more than 74 charges related to break and enter, theft and breaches of conditions.

While police have been able to return some of the stolen goods — including bikes, laptops, a Kantana sword and men’s suits — many items remain unclaimed.

“If you have an item stolen from you it is important you report it to police for two reasons. First, we hope that one day we can recover and return the item to you. Secondly, we can’t lay charges in relation to stolen property unless we have a corresponding report to identify a victim,” Staff Sgt. Jodi Gach said in a media release.

“Stolen property can be reported online, at any district office, or by calling the non-emergency number 403-266-1234.”

The Calgary Police Service has posted a photo album of the property on its Facebook page. Anyone who believes their belongings are among the items is asked to send an email to propertyreturn@calgarypolice.ca.

