Canada

CFD responds to two-alarm house fire in northeast Calgary

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted October 24, 2020 8:34 am
Fire crews were called to the scene on Ventura Road N.E. around 10:20 p.m. after reports of a smoke and flames burning through the roof of a two-story home. . Global News

Calgary fire investigators are trying to determine what may have caused a house fire in the northeast community of Vista Heights on Friday night.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Ventura Road N.E. around 10:20 p.m. after reports of smoke and flames burning through the roof of a two-storey home.

According to CFD, crews struck a second alarm shortly after arriving on scene to call in more resources to help battle the fire.

“Crews quickly worked to extinguish the main body of flames as well as protect exposures on either side of the home where the fire originated,” CFD officials said in a news release.

There was nobody inside when fire crews searched the home, but one cat has been reported missing, CFD said.

Although nobody was injured in the fire, two people who live at the house are now displaced, and CFD said crews are working to assess their needs.

According to CFD, the fire is out and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

