Tornado warning issued for Barrie, Midland areas: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater and Orr Lake, Ont., saying thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado are approaching the area north of Coldwater.

According to the federal weather agency, a funnel cloud has been reported and damaging, winds, large hail and intense rain are also possible.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” Environment Canada says.

“Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris or anything threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

Elsewhere in the region, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago. Environment Canada says there is the risk for a tornado.

“Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are moving northeastward through or toward portions of the region,” the federal weather agency says.

“In addition, a more organized line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move across the region from the west late this afternoon.

In the case of the tornado warning, Environment Canada says to go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, including a basement, bathroom, stairwell or closet.

“Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can,” the federal weather agency said. “As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

