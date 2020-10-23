Menu

Crime

Georgian Bay resident charged with impaired driving following crash

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 2:53 pm
Investigators say they seized cannabis and charged the driver.
A Georgian Bay, Ont., resident has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash on Honey Harbour Road Thursday night.

Officers spoke with the lone driver after they were treated by emergency services for minor injuries.

Read more: Two charged after causing paddle boarder to capsize on Georgian Bay: OPP

Police sent the driver to the OPP detachment for further investigation by a drug recognition officer.

Investigators subsequently seized cannabis and the driver, Rodney Roland Buckley, 36, from Georgian Bay, was charged with impaired operation, failure to comply with a demand and possession of more than 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place.

Read more: Police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay

Buckley had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

He will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Jan. 7.

Click to play video 'Study raises concerns about Canadians driving while impaired on cannabis' Study raises concerns about Canadians driving while impaired on cannabis
