Georgian Bay resident charged with impaired driving following crash

A Georgian Bay, Ont., resident has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash on Honey Harbour Road Thursday night.

Officers spoke with the lone driver after they were treated by emergency services for minor injuries.

Police sent the driver to the OPP detachment for further investigation by a drug recognition officer.

Investigators subsequently seized cannabis and the driver, Rodney Roland Buckley, 36, from Georgian Bay, was charged with impaired operation, failure to comply with a demand and possession of more than 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place.

Buckley had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

He will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Jan. 7.

