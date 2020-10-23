Moncton to temporarily lay off 11 Codiac Transpo drivers

Moncton says 11 casual bus drivers will be temporarily laid off from the city’s transit service even as bus service is set to increase next month.
Codiac Transpo is set to increase its service from 55 to 70 per cent of normal operations starting on Nov. 15.
That’s the same date that the 11 temporary layoffs are set to take effect.
The layoffs were approved earlier this week by Moncton council as the city continues to face financial challenges from COVID-19.
Moncton did not collect transit fares for six months in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19 but still provide a public transit service.
Premier Blaine Higgs has said $6 million earmarked for municipalities to spend on transit is expected to be sent out next week.
A spokesperson for the City of Moncton said it will wait for details on the funding, and how it may be used, before commenting on what it’ll do with the cash.
