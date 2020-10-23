Menu

Moncton to temporarily lay off 11 Codiac Transpo drivers

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 2:02 pm
Codiac Transpo will lay off 11 drivers.
Codiac Transpo will lay off 11 drivers. Getty Images

Moncton says 11 casual bus drivers will be temporarily laid off from the city’s transit service even as bus service is set to increase next month.

Codiac Transpo is set to increase its service from 55 to 70 per cent of normal operations starting on Nov. 15.

Read more: Decision-making processes for new school projects ‘are a mess,’ says N.B. education minister

That’s the same date that the 11 temporary layoffs are set to take effect.

The layoffs were approved earlier this week by Moncton council as the city continues to face financial challenges from COVID-19.

Moncton did not collect transit fares for six months in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19 but still provide a public transit service.

Premier Blaine Higgs has said $6 million earmarked for municipalities to spend on transit is expected to be sent out next week.

Read more: Blaine Higgs admits New Brunswick opted out of federal bailout funding for transit

A spokesperson for the City of Moncton said it will wait for details on the funding, and how it may be used, before commenting on what it’ll do with the cash.

New BrunswickMonctonTransportationNew Brunswick PoliticsLayoffsCity Of MonctonPublic TransportationCodiac Transpotransportation fundingCodiac Transpo LayoffsMunicipal Transportation
