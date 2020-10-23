Grandparent scammed out of $12,000 by fraudster purporting to be grandson

Send this page to someone via email

A senior was scammed out of $12,000 after OPP say a fraudster, who claimed to be the senior’s grandson, requested money for a supposed collision.

According to police, the imposter grandson said he was involved in a crash and needed to pay $12,000 to other drivers or else he would go to jail.

The grandparent became concerned, withdrew $12,000 from the account, and mailed it to an address in Quebec, police say.

Police say that the next day, the scammer posing as the grandson called back to ask for another $6,000.

The senior refused reached out to a relative, who reported the incident to Caledon OPP.

OPP say the public should be aware of other “emergency” scams targeting seniors.

“Emergency scams prey on your fear of a loved one being hurt or in trouble,” police say. “Scammers claim to be someone you know and tell you they need money immediately.”

In the event of a possible emergency scam, police say seniors should ask their “grandchild” to prove who they are. They can call the child’s parents to verify the emergency. And police say seniors should resist the urge to act immediately, never offer information and never wire money, gift cards or send money by courier as it’s almost impossible to trace.

People who think they’ve been victims of fraud are asked to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

A Caledon grandparent scammed out of $12,000 after fraudsters pose as their grandson. Know how to protect yourself and your loved ones against #Fraud. #FraudAlert #GrandparentScam #CaledonOPP ^in. pic.twitter.com/YrujnNitDP — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 22, 2020

