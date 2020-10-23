Algonquin Highlands woman charged with impaired driving in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from Algonquin Highlands faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop in Lindsay, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 4 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle on Kent Street West.

Police say the officer saw alcohol in the vehicle that was readily available to the driver. The officer also had grounds to believe the driver was impaired.

Rubi Aguilar Robinson, 31, of Algonquin Highlands, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus). She also received one charge each under the Highway Traffic Act and the Liquor Licence Act.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 17, police said.

2:09 Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog