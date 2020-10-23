Menu

Crime

Algonquin Highlands woman charged with impaired driving in Lindsay

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 10:38 am
Police in Lindsay arrested a woman on Thursday for impaired driving.
A woman from Algonquin Highlands faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop in Lindsay, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 4 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle on Kent Street West.

Read more: Lindsay woman charged with impaired driving after reported collision with stop sign: police

Police say the officer saw alcohol in the vehicle that was readily available to the driver. The officer also had grounds to believe the driver was impaired.

Rubi Aguilar Robinson, 31, of Algonquin Highlands, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus). She also received one charge each under the Highway Traffic Act and the Liquor Licence Act.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 17, police said.

Click to play video 'Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog' Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog
Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog
