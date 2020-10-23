Menu

Driver charged with stunting after vehicle clocked at 73 km/h over speed limit near Bayers Road

By Alexander Quon Global News
Halifax Regional Police have charged a 28-year-old with stunting.
Halifax Regional Police have charged a 28-year-old with stunting.

Halifax police have charged a 28-year-old with stunting after a vehicle was recorded travelling 73 km/h more than the posted speed limit on Friday.

Police say an officer observed a vehicle at about 6:45 a.m., travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 approaching Bayers Road.

Read more: Lower Sackville 21-year-old fined $2,400 for stunting on highway

The vehicle was clocked travelling at 123 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Police say a 28-year-old has been ticketed for stunting under Nova Scotia’s Motor Vehicle Act.

Stunting is a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is recorded travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

In addition, the 28-year-old was suspended from driving for one week and the vehicle was seized and towed.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to a driver’s record if found guilty.

