‘Hate graffiti’ engraved on National War Memorial in Ottawa: police

Ottawa police are investigating after they say somebody engraved “hate graffiti” on the National War Memorial last week.

Police say a man biked up to the memorial at the intersection of Elgin and Wellington streets at 9:46 p.m. on Oct. 16.

He then used a sharp object to engrave hateful graffiti on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers, which lies in front of the arch, according to police.

He then left on his bike, police say.

The graffiti has since been removed, an Ottawa police spokesperson said Friday.

The suspect is described as wearing a light-colour sweater, dark pants, a dark toque, a black backpack, and was riding a mountain bike.

A suspect approaches the National War Memorial on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Police say the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was then vandalized with “hate graffiti.”. Ottawa Police Service

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson weight in about the incident on Twitter, calling it a “complete insult and disgrace” to veterans and those who died at war.

What a complete insult and disgrace to our war dead and veterans. If anyone recognizes this low life please contact police — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) October 23, 2020

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the hate crimes unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5453.

