Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

‘Hate graffiti’ engraved on National War Memorial in Ottawa: police

By Craig Lord Global News
A suspect is seen engraving "hate graffiti" on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in this photo released by the Ottawa police.
A suspect is seen engraving "hate graffiti" on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in this photo released by the Ottawa police. Ottawa Police Service

Ottawa police are investigating after they say somebody engraved “hate graffiti” on the National War Memorial last week.

Police say a man biked up to the memorial at the intersection of Elgin and Wellington streets at 9:46 p.m. on Oct. 16.

He then used a sharp object to engrave hateful graffiti on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers, which lies in front of the arch, according to police.

Read more: Remembering Hamilton’s Corporal Nathan Cirillo 6 years after Ottawa attack

He then left on his bike, police say.

The graffiti has since been removed, an Ottawa police spokesperson said Friday.

The suspect is described as wearing a light-colour sweater, dark pants, a dark toque, a black backpack, and was riding a mountain bike.

Story continues below advertisement
A suspect approaches the National War Memorial on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Police say the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was then vandalized with “hate graffiti.”
A suspect approaches the National War Memorial on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Police say the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was then vandalized with “hate graffiti.”. Ottawa Police Service

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson weight in about the incident on Twitter, calling it a “complete insult and disgrace” to veterans and those who died at war.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the hate crimes unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5453.

Click to play video 'Hateful graffiti vandalizes statue at Const. Ezio Faraone Park' Hateful graffiti vandalizes statue at Const. Ezio Faraone Park
Hateful graffiti vandalizes statue at Const. Ezio Faraone Park
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceVandalismNational War Memorialhate graffitiOttawa Hate CrimeTomb of the Unknown SoldierOttawa vandalism
Flyers
More weekly flyers