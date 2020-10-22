Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Some City of London programs paused as staff prepare changes to follow new health measures

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 22, 2020 6:01 pm
FILE - The basketball court at the Bostwick Community Centre, YMCA and Library.
Jaclyn Carbone / 980 CFPL

The City of London announced Thursday afternoon that it will be “pausing and adjusting reaction and community programs” in the wake of new health measures coming into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

The new measures — applying to those who operate indoor sports and recreational fitness activities; personal care settings; and food or drink establishments and banquet halls — were issued Wednesday by Middlesex-London Health Unit medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie through a Section 22 order as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: New restrictions issued for gyms, restaurants, salons in London and Middlesex County

Among the measures targeting indoor sports and recreational fitness activities are requirements of no more than 10 participants in a fitness class, of three metres of distance between all participants, and of the use of face coverings.

On Thursday, the city said that all of its recreation programming and its learn to skate programs will be paused as of Sat., Oct. 24.

“Participants who have registered for a City-run program at a community centre or arena starting this Saturday will receive a direct notification about this change and receive a refund or credit to their account for paid programs,” the city explained in a release.

“The City will continue to work with the Middlesex-London Health Unit to adapt and modify programs to meet the new health measures and ensure the safety of all participants, instructors and staff.”

Read more: Mask rage caught on camera, passenger allegedly assaults LTC driver

The city says further information will be shared “as soon as possible” once new program details and modified schedules are set, but it’s not clear how long that will take.

Additionally, volunteer and sport organizations that use city-owned arenas “will be contacted directly with new parameters to ensure new health measures are met.”

Aquatic programs offered at community aquatic centres are not impacted, the city says.

Click to play video 'Caution urged after COVID-19 exposures linked to recreational sports' Caution urged after COVID-19 exposures linked to recreational sports
Caution urged after COVID-19 exposures linked to recreational sports
