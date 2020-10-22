Eight new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 1,210

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed eight new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 1,210, including 47 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Essa, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte, Springwater and Severn.

Five of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired. One is still under investigation.

Of all the COVID-19 cases in the region, 85 per cent — or 1,024 — have recovered, while three remain in hospital.

There are currently six COVID-19 outbreaks in the region at two long-term care facilities, one congregate setting and three workplaces.

There have been 34 total coronavirus outbreaks in the area at 17 nursing homes, five retirement homes, nine workplaces and three congregate settings.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 841 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 67,527, including 3,071 deaths.