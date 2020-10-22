Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Eight new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 1,210

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 5:34 pm
Click to play video 'Ontario reports jump of 144 cases in publicly funded schools' Ontario reports jump of 144 cases in publicly funded schools
WATCH: The Ontario government is reporting a single-day increase of 144 more COVID-19 cases among students and staff in public schools across the province and 518 schools have at least one active case of the virus.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed eight new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 1,210, including 47 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Essa, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte, Springwater and Severn.

Read more: Is Ontario’s regional staged approach working amid the province’s second wave of COVID-19?

Five of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired. One is still under investigation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of all the COVID-19 cases in the region, 85 per cent — or 1,024 — have recovered, while three remain in hospital.

Trending Stories

There are currently six COVID-19 outbreaks in the region at two long-term care facilities, one congregate setting and three workplaces.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario reports 841 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

There have been 34 total coronavirus outbreaks in the area at 17 nursing homes, five retirement homes, nine workplaces and three congregate settings.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 841 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 67,527, including 3,071 deaths.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario announces $11 million in funding for children, youth mental health services' Coronavirus: Ontario announces $11 million in funding for children, youth mental health services
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitMuskoka coronavirusSimcoe County coronavirusMuskoka COVID-19Simcoe County COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers