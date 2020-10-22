Chuckegg Creek wildfire declared out after 17 months

Send this page to someone via email

After nearly a year and a half of burning, the Chuckegg Creek wildfire in northern Alberta has been declared out by the province of Alberta.

The wildfire near the town of High Level started on May 12, 2019 and was caused by lightning. The fire resulted in numerous evacuations and loss of structures across the region.

Residents were forced from High Level and the surrounding areas on May 20, 2019. Residents were permitted to return home at the beginning of June.

It was declared as being held on July 26, 2019 and under control Aug. 23, 2019.

In total, 334,772 hectares burned.

Story continues below advertisement

0:29 High Level residents begin to return home after wildfire evacuation High Level residents begin to return home after wildfire evacuation

Since March 1 of this year, the High Level Forest Area recorded 52 wildfires in the Forest Protection Area that burned a total of 132.71 hectares.

During the same time period, there were 698 wildfires across the province that burned a total of 3,265.07 hectares.

As of July 20, 2019, wildfires had burned about 817,256 hectares across the province. 2019 marked the largest area burned in a single season in 38 years, according to provincial numbers.