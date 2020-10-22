Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Chuckegg Creek wildfire declared out after 17 months

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 22, 2020 5:09 pm
Click to play video 'A look inside High Level after wildfire forces evacuation' A look inside High Level after wildfire forces evacuation
(May 22, 2019) For the first time since communities in northern Alberta were evacuated due to an out-of-control wildfire, journalists were allowed to look at High Level. Sarah Kraus was there.

After nearly a year and a half of burning, the Chuckegg Creek wildfire in northern Alberta has been declared out by the province of Alberta.

The wildfire near the town of High Level started on May 12, 2019 and was caused by lightning. The fire resulted in numerous evacuations and loss of structures across the region.

Read more: 3 months after sparking, Chuckegg Creek wildfire in northern Alberta finally under control

Residents were forced from High Level and the surrounding areas on May 20, 2019. Residents were permitted to return home at the beginning of June.

It was declared as being held on July 26, 2019 and under control Aug. 23, 2019.

In total, 334,772 hectares burned.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'High Level residents begin to return home after wildfire evacuation' High Level residents begin to return home after wildfire evacuation
High Level residents begin to return home after wildfire evacuation

Since March 1 of this year, the High Level Forest Area recorded 52 wildfires in the Forest Protection Area that burned a total of 132.71 hectares.

During the same time period, there were 698 wildfires across the province that burned a total of 3,265.07 hectares.

Read more: High Level wildfire evacuees ‘very thankful’ to be returning home

As of July 20, 2019, wildfires had burned about 817,256 hectares across the province. 2019 marked the largest area burned in a single season in 38 years, according to provincial numbers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WildfireAlberta wildfireHigh LevelHigh Level wildfireChuckegg Creek wildfireHigh Level fireChuckegg Creek fireAlberta wildfire outChuckegg Creek outHigh Level wildfire out
Flyers
More weekly flyers