Coronavirus: Ottawa adds 70 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Ottawa Public Health is reporting an increase of 70 new novel coronavirus cases locally amid a dip in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Ottawa has now seen 6,296 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday’s daily COVID-19 report shows there are now 675 active cases of the virus in Ottawa, a drop from the more than 700 cases reported in previous days this week.

OPH is reporting one new death related to the virus, raising the city’s death toll of the pandemic to 309.

There are now 49 people in hospital with COVID-19, five of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Some of Ottawa’s city-run long-term care homes and child-care facilities are currently facing COVID-19 outbreaks.

A second employee at the Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the city said in a memo late Wednesday. The Centre d’accueil Champlain and the Peter D. Clark long-term care homes are both reporting one case of the virus.

A child who attends the city-run Foster Farm Child Care Centre has also tested positive for the virus, according to another memo. The daycare has closed as of Oct. 22 and anyone who was in contact with the child has been notified and asked to self-isolate.

A new coronavirus outbreak was also declared at the Park Place retirement home where one resident has tested positive for the virus.

Two additional schools, the École élémentaire catholique Montfort and the All Saints High School, are also facing outbreaks.

There are currently 75 coronavirus outbreaks across Ottawa, including care homes, hospitals, workplaces and sports teams, according to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.