Crime

Jurors in Fredericton mass murder trial hear recordings of accused killer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Jury hears testimony around fractured relationship between Raymond and his family' Jury hears testimony around fractured relationship between Raymond and his family
The jury in the 1st degree murder trial of Matthew Vincent Raymond heard from family members of the accused Wednesday. Silas Brown has more.

FREDERICTON – A lawyer for the accused Fredericton mass shooter says his client repeatedly demanded to be released and often refused to take legal advice during their meetings together in 2019.

Defence lawyer Alex Pate returned to the witness stand Thursday to discuss video and audio recordings of court appearances and interviews with suspect Matthew Raymond.

Read more: Sister of accused N.B. shooter testifies that he spoke of hoaxes prior to murders

Raymond, 50, is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

The suspect is heard in many of the recordings accusing lawyers and the judge of working against him and saying they should be arrested.

Click to play video 'Matthew Raymond’s YouTube channel shows conspiracy theories' Matthew Raymond’s YouTube channel shows conspiracy theories
Matthew Raymond’s YouTube channel shows conspiracy theories

Raymond claimed to have millions of dollars in the bank and said he would change his name and move somewhere he couldn’t be identified.

The defence is trying to prove that Raymond should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
