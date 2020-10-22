Lower Sackville 21-year-old fined $2,400 for stunting on highway

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax police say they ticketed a 21-year-old man for dangerous driving in Bedford, early Thursday morning.

Police say around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 102, a vehicle was clocked at 161 kilometers per hour in a 100-zone.

A stunting ticket is automatically laid in Nova Scotia when a vehicle goes more than 50 kilometers per hour over the speeding limit.

The fine for a stunting ticket is $2,422.50 and six points are added to the driver’s record.

In addition, the 21-year-old driver from Lower Sackville was suspended from driving for one week and his vehicle was seized.

Police say road safety is a priority and “officers focus on speed enforcement.”

Story continues below advertisement