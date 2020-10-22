Lower Sackville 21-year-old fined $2,400 for stunting on highway

Halifax police say they ticketed a 21-year-old man for dangerous driving in Bedford, early Thursday morning.
Police say around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 102, a vehicle was clocked at 161 kilometers per hour in a 100-zone.
A stunting ticket is automatically laid in Nova Scotia when a vehicle goes more than 50 kilometers per hour over the speeding limit.
Read more: Halifax police charge 2 with stunting after vehicles clocked at more than 50 km/h over limit
The fine for a stunting ticket is $2,422.50 and six points are added to the driver’s record.
In addition, the 21-year-old driver from Lower Sackville was suspended from driving for one week and his vehicle was seized.
Police say road safety is a priority and “officers focus on speed enforcement.”
