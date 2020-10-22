Menu

Canada

Lower Sackville 21-year-old fined $2,400 for stunting on highway

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 12:56 pm
Police tweeted out an image of a detector device showing a reading of 119 km/h as a vehicle is pulled over at the side of the road.
Police tweeted out an image of a detector device showing a reading of 119 km/h as a vehicle is pulled over at the side of the road. Peel Regional Police / Twitter

Halifax police say they ticketed a 21-year-old man for dangerous driving in Bedford, early Thursday morning.

Police say around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 102, a vehicle was clocked at 161 kilometers per hour in a 100-zone.

A stunting ticket is automatically laid in Nova Scotia when a vehicle goes more than 50 kilometers per hour over the speeding limit.

The fine for a stunting ticket is $2,422.50 and six points are added to the driver’s record.

In addition, the 21-year-old driver from Lower Sackville was suspended from driving for one week and his vehicle was seized.

Police say road safety is a priority and “officers focus on speed enforcement.”

