Interactive art installation in Benny park helps local artist be heard during the pandemic

A new interactive art installation in NDG’s Benny park is making a lot of noise.

Titled the Hexaphone, passersby are invited to see what it feels like to be in a recording studio without ever walking through a door.

Located in the shadow of the Norte-Dame-de-Grâce sports centre, five wooden music stations emit isolated sounds of instruments and vocals from local artists.

Listeners can hear the individual sounds of each musician and instrument but also a complete ensemble when they arrive at the centre of the hexagonal installation.

The sounds are paired with a visual element. Screens give the audience an intimate inside look at a recoding session.

The project was put on by the city of Montreal in partnership with the borough, multiple local artists and the Trouble Makers recording studio.

Up-and-coming local singer Thäis, whose is featured in the project, said it was a blessing to have her voice and work heard by a new audience during this hard time for performers.

“It was a cool experience, because I can do a show so it was a great way to show my music to public and new people,” Thäis said.

Seen playing the piano and singing in the installation, as an emerging artist, Thäis said she was thankful for the opportunity for this kind work.

“We have to adapt during times like this,” she said.

The installation is apart of a city-funded cultural initiative.

The goal of the project, according to the borough, is to allow people to enjoy local talent in a safe environment during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This gives people some kind of artistic and cultural experience given that the options are limited in this context,” borough councillor Christian Arseneault said.

Arsenault says this gives the public a reason to venture outdoors and experience art in a safe way without leaving their neighborhood.

“It’s perfect for social distancing. There is no need to touch buttons. We feel this is ideal for the situation we find ourselves in right now, ” he said.

The Hexaphone installation operates from 3 to 10 p.m.

The temporary piece will be playing a tune until Nov. 4.