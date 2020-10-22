Menu

Crime

Police find burned vehicle near Huntsville, Ont., that belonged to missing Aurora woman

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 11:59 am
Last Tuesday, investigators found a burned 2012 silver Acura RDX, which belonged to Helen Sedo.
Last Tuesday, investigators found a burned 2012 silver Acura RDX, which belonged to Helen Sedo.

York Regional Police say they’ve found a burned vehicle near Huntsville, Ont., that belonged to a missing Aurora, Ont., woman, who investigators believe is dead.

Last Tuesday, officers recovered the vehicle that belonged to Helen Sedo, 61, in a quarry near Williamsport Road, northeast of Huntsville.

Read more: Murder charge laid against 61-year-old man in case of missing Aurora woman: York police

Police say the car was initially found by hunters in the area.

Helen Sedo was last seen leaving her home on Treegrove Circle, which is near Bathurst Street and St. John’s Sideroad, on July 29.

Helen Sedo was last seen leaving her home on Treegrove Circle, which is near Bathurst Street and St. John’s Sideroad, driving a silver 2012 Acura RDX.
Helen Sedo was last seen leaving her home on Treegrove Circle, which is near Bathurst Street and St. John's Sideroad, driving a silver 2012 Acura RDX.

At the time of her disappearance, police said she was driving a silver 2012 Acura RDX.

Read more: Police search Huntsville, Ont. for missing Aurora woman last seen in July

On Sept. 23, John Sedo, 61, from Aurora, Ont., was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle or a fire between August and September at the location in the below map to come forward.

The location where Sedo\’s burned vehicle was found. Investigators believe the Aurora woman is dead.
The location where Sedo\’s burned vehicle was found. Investigators believe the Aurora woman is dead. Police handout

Investigators say they’re also looking for those who have trail cameras in the area.

Anyone else with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit tip line at 1-866-287-5025 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

