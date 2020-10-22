Police find burned vehicle near Huntsville, Ont., that belonged to missing Aurora woman

York Regional Police say they’ve found a burned vehicle near Huntsville, Ont., that belonged to a missing Aurora, Ont., woman, who investigators believe is dead.
Last Tuesday, officers recovered the vehicle that belonged to Helen Sedo, 61, in a quarry near Williamsport Road, northeast of Huntsville.
Police say the car was initially found by hunters in the area.
Helen Sedo was last seen leaving her home on Treegrove Circle, which is near Bathurst Street and St. John’s Sideroad, on July 29.
At the time of her disappearance, police said she was driving a silver 2012 Acura RDX.
On Sept. 23, John Sedo, 61, from Aurora, Ont., was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle or a fire between August and September at the location in the below map to come forward.
Investigators say they’re also looking for those who have trail cameras in the area.
Anyone else with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit tip line at 1-866-287-5025 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
