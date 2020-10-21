Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus outbreak declared at Okanagan school with 3 positive tests; 160 told to self-isolate

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 8:03 pm
Interior Health says around 160 students and staff at at École de l’Anse-au-Sable may have been exposed, and that they’re being asked to self-isolate for 14 days.
Interior Health says around 160 students and staff at at École de l’Anse-au-Sable may have been exposed, and that they’re being asked to self-isolate for 14 days. Global News

Health officials in B.C. are calling a coronavirus exposure at an Okanagan school an outbreak.

On Wednesday, a joint statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Stephen Brown said three members of of Ecole de l’Anse-au-Sable in Kelowna have tested positive for coronavirus.

That’s up from one member of the French-language school that Interior Health announced on Tuesday.

Read more: B.C. sets another grim record of 203 new daily cases of COVID-19

“There has been one new outbreak at École de l’Anse-au-Sable school in Kelowna with three members of the school community confirmed positive for COVID-19,” said the statement.

“Public health teams have directed a further approximately 160 members of the school community to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms. Interior Health will provide ongoing updates as the investigation continues.”

Story continues below advertisement

Interior Health confirmed that a letter was sent out to students and parents.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: B.C. records 499 new COVID-19 cases over three days' Coronavirus: B.C. records 499 new COVID-19 cases over three days
Coronavirus: B.C. records 499 new COVID-19 cases over three days

“This exposure occurred after members of the school community mixed with select cohorts and one another, while others mixed during a break,” said Interior Health.

Trending Stories

“Approximately 160 members of the school community may have been exposed to COVID-19 as a result. They are being supported to self-isolate for 14 days.”

Interior Health says it is continuing to investigate.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus cases climbing in B.C. kids since restart of school' Coronavirus cases climbing in B.C. kids since restart of school
Coronavirus cases climbing in B.C. kids since restart of school

The letter is asking all students and staff from kindergarten to Grade 3 to stay home and self-isolate until Nov. 4.

Story continues below advertisement

In the Interior Health region, there are 52 active cases, including eight new cases, with two in hospital and one in intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, the number of cases in the region is now at 632.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganCOVIDEducationDr. Bonnie HenryInterior HealthIHAInterior Health AuthorityEcole l'Anse au Sablel'Anse au Sable
Flyers
More weekly flyers