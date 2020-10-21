Coronavirus outbreak declared at Okanagan school with 3 positive tests; 160 told to self-isolate

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Health officials in B.C. are calling a coronavirus exposure at an Okanagan school an outbreak.

On Wednesday, a joint statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Stephen Brown said three members of of Ecole de l’Anse-au-Sable in Kelowna have tested positive for coronavirus.

That’s up from one member of the French-language school that Interior Health announced on Tuesday.

“There has been one new outbreak at École de l’Anse-au-Sable school in Kelowna with three members of the school community confirmed positive for COVID-19,” said the statement.

“Public health teams have directed a further approximately 160 members of the school community to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms. Interior Health will provide ongoing updates as the investigation continues.”

Story continues below advertisement

Interior Health confirmed that a letter was sent out to students and parents.

2:53 Coronavirus: B.C. records 499 new COVID-19 cases over three days Coronavirus: B.C. records 499 new COVID-19 cases over three days

“This exposure occurred after members of the school community mixed with select cohorts and one another, while others mixed during a break,” said Interior Health.

“Approximately 160 members of the school community may have been exposed to COVID-19 as a result. They are being supported to self-isolate for 14 days.”

Interior Health says it is continuing to investigate.

2:04 Coronavirus cases climbing in B.C. kids since restart of school Coronavirus cases climbing in B.C. kids since restart of school

The letter is asking all students and staff from kindergarten to Grade 3 to stay home and self-isolate until Nov. 4.

Story continues below advertisement

In the Interior Health region, there are 52 active cases, including eight new cases, with two in hospital and one in intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, the number of cases in the region is now at 632.