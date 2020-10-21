U.S. officials say Iran, Russia actively interfering in 2020 election

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and intelligence community says Iran and Russia have “taken specific actions to influence public opinion” in the upcoming presidential election.

John Ratcliffe, the U.S. Director of National Security, said Wednesday that Iran is behind a series of emails to voters containing both intimidating threats to vote for particular candidates, as well as false information about voting.

The emails were sent after Iran obtained “some voter information” from U.S. databases, he said.

Ratcliffe also said Russia has obtained some voter information as well, but has not yet conducted any actions similar to Iran’s.

“You can be confident your votes are secure,” he told a news conference.

The news comes a day before U.S. President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are scheduled to take part in the final presidential debate.

-This is a breaking news story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.