Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Alberta premier isolating after cabinet minister and close contact tests positive for COVID-19

By Emily Mertz Global News
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney delivers remarks at the Indigenous Participation in Major Projects conference in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.Kenney is pushing back on Opposition NDP claims that his new referendum bill is a backdoor attempt to unfairly influence debate during elections and bring big money back into politics.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney delivers remarks at the Indigenous Participation in Major Projects conference in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.Kenney is pushing back on Opposition NDP claims that his new referendum bill is a backdoor attempt to unfairly influence debate during elections and bring big money back into politics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta premier Jason Kenney began self-isolating Wednesday afternoon after a close contact, Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard, received a positive test result for COVID-19.

Allard recently had a close contact test positive and has been isolating since getting the news on the weekend, the premier’s office said in a statement.

Allard, who is also the MLA for Grand Prairie, has not been in the Alberta legislature since the new session began.

Read more: Alberta politicians to focus on economic recovery as legislature resumes Tuesday

She received the test results on Wednesday afternoon and is “currently at home with mild symptoms,” the statement said.

Allard’s close contacts are being notified, told to isolate and to be tested. One of those close contacts is the premier.

Story continues below advertisement

“The premier immediately entered self-isolation upon being notified of Minister Allard’s positive test, as he is a close contact of Minister Allard’s,” deputy press secretary Harrison Fleming wrote. “Despite not showing any symptoms, the premier is currently being tested out of an abundance of caution.”

Click to play video 'UCP and Alberta NDP debate economy recovery plan as Legislature session resumes' UCP and Alberta NDP debate economy recovery plan as Legislature session resumes
UCP and Alberta NDP debate economy recovery plan as Legislature session resumes

The premier’s office said it is not currently aware of any close contacts of Allard’s showing symptoms.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Transportation Minister Ric McIver, as well as MLAs Angela Pitt, Peter Guthrie and Nathan Neudorf are also self-isolating, as they had interactions with Allard last week. None are currently showing symptoms.

Read more: Alberta legislature to resume Wednesday with COVID-19 work, other bills, sitting into July

Allard was not symptomatic when interacting with her close contacts last week, the premier’s office said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw has been and will continue to be consulted on the response,” the statement read.

“Under current protocols, only Minister Allard’s close contacts are required to self-isolate. If one of Minister Allard’s close contacts begins to show symptoms and/or tests positive, then that individual’s close contacts would subsequently need to self-isolate.”

Read more: CDC redefines what counts as close contact for coronavirus, adds short encounters

Government spokesperson Christine Myatt said Allard is the only member of the UCP caucus who has tested positive for COVID-19.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta LegislatureJason KenneyAlberta GovernmentAlberta healthAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawself isolationcontact tracingTracy AllardAlberta MLAsClose Contact
Flyers
More weekly flyers