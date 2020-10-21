Alberta premier isolating after cabinet minister and close contact tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta premier Jason Kenney began self-isolating Wednesday afternoon after a close contact, Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard, received a positive test result for COVID-19.

Allard recently had a close contact test positive and has been isolating since getting the news on the weekend, the premier’s office said in a statement.

Allard, who is also the MLA for Grand Prairie, has not been in the Alberta legislature since the new session began.

She received the test results on Wednesday afternoon and is “currently at home with mild symptoms,” the statement said.

Allard’s close contacts are being notified, told to isolate and to be tested. One of those close contacts is the premier.

“The premier immediately entered self-isolation upon being notified of Minister Allard’s positive test, as he is a close contact of Minister Allard’s,” deputy press secretary Harrison Fleming wrote. “Despite not showing any symptoms, the premier is currently being tested out of an abundance of caution.”

The premier’s office said it is not currently aware of any close contacts of Allard’s showing symptoms.

Transportation Minister Ric McIver, as well as MLAs Angela Pitt, Peter Guthrie and Nathan Neudorf are also self-isolating, as they had interactions with Allard last week. None are currently showing symptoms.

Allard was not symptomatic when interacting with her close contacts last week, the premier’s office said.

“Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw has been and will continue to be consulted on the response,” the statement read.

“Under current protocols, only Minister Allard’s close contacts are required to self-isolate. If one of Minister Allard’s close contacts begins to show symptoms and/or tests positive, then that individual’s close contacts would subsequently need to self-isolate.”

Government spokesperson Christine Myatt said Allard is the only member of the UCP caucus who has tested positive for COVID-19.