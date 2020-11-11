Remembrance Day to be marked at Edmonton’s Beverly Memorial Cenotaph

Send this page to someone via email

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country have been scaled back or cancelled due to restrictions around large gatherings.

However, one of Edmonton’s most well-attended ceremonies will still go ahead, but with several restrictions in place.

This year will mark the 100th Remembrance Day at the Beverly Memorial Cenotaph. The ceremony, which usually includes a church ceremony and parade, will be held by invitation only.

The small ceremony will be held at the cenotaph and include 100 people. The church service and parade have been cancelled.

The Remembrance Day ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m. Global News will stream the ceremony live in this story post, as well as on Global Edmonton’s Facebook page.