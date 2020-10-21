Parents of missing Manning Park hiker say they’ve found new proof that son is alive

Send this page to someone via email

The parents of a hiker who went missing in Manning Park say they’ve found new proof their son is alive.

Jordan Naterer was last seen leaving his apartment in downtown Vancouver on Oct. 10 to hike the Frosty Mountain Trail in the provincial park just east of Hope.

1:40 The search continues this weekend in Manning Park for a missing man The search continues this weekend in Manning Park for a missing man

When he failed to show up for a Thanksgiving dinner on Oct. 12, search crews and police were called in.

Vancouver police said Tuesday that the search at Manning Park has been suspended, but an investigation into Naterer’s disappearance is ongoing.

Family members have launched their own search for the missing 25-year-old.

Naterer’s mother Josie is calling on police to resume the search after synthetic down, a material used to insulate clothing, was found in an area outside of the normal search-and-rescue zone.

She believes her son used the down to make a pillow and the particles came loose. The material was found in a part of the trail that is less frequently travelled, she said.

“We feel that Jordan got disoriented around Windy Joe (trail) or heading down to the Monument trails,” she said.

“We have every belief that Jordan is stuck in the trails trying to find his way out.”

The family said Tuesday that Vancouver police have not responded to their request for maps and other documents showing the area where they previously searched.

On Tuesday, Vancouver police said search-and-rescue crews are compiling hundreds of hours worth of search information onto a map and will provide it to the family once it is ready.

Investigators have set up a tip line for leads on Naterer’s disappearance. People with information are asked to call detectives at 604-717-2530.

— With files from Amy Judd