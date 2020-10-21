Sask. Party leader draws criticism for shopping without a mask in campaign photo-op

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe faced public criticism after he went shopping without a mask on during a campaign photo-op, Tuesday.

In the photo posted on Moe’s Twitter account, the leader is seen smiling while buying a new winter coat at Cowtown in Regina as he promoted small business week.

Many on social media were quick to question whether it was wise for the leader to be shopping without a mask.

After all, the photo came 90 minutes after the chief medical health officer advised the province to wear a mask, even for brief visits to retail stores.

“We have to focus again in a lot of situations where we may have popped in to get something not wearing a mask,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab during Tuesday’s provincial COVID-19 update.

“This is the time to really put on that mask. Even for that brief visit to a retail location, every little piece counts.”

No mask. This must be a photo from the 2016 election. https://t.co/aYh5NMPQP2 — Sean Junor (@SeanJunor) October 21, 2020

This is NOT a good look by the Premier, good luck not sounding like a hypocrite when you tell the rest of #Saskatchewan to wear their masks 🤷‍♂️ #skpoli #WearYourMask https://t.co/LeIuyoARb8 — Steve Johnson (@sportsgeek22) October 21, 2020

If I can wear a mask 37 hours a week in an overstuffed classroom, you can wear one for this cringe photo op in Cowtown. https://t.co/eGKJD6Dwn9 — Krista (@Krista_B_85) October 21, 2020

Why are you in a STORE without a mask? How careless. You are travelling around the province campaigning, in contact with so many people. This is such a lack of leadership in the time when we need it most. https://t.co/t7nDF64Nia — poutine connoisseur 🇨🇦 (@marleysask) October 20, 2020

On Wednesday, Moe responded to the criticism by stating he was physically distancing.

“When I was not near anyone else by any stretch, that’s when I was not wearing a mask in that location,” Moe said. “Could I have been wearing a mask the entire time? I suppose I could have. I didn’t. And I suppose after the media today, I will reconsider that.”

Shahab’s messaging on mask use has been similar to Canada’s chief medical health officer: wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.

3:54 Saskatchewan election 2020: Meili criticizes Moe for ‘failure to speak out’ on anti-mask movement Saskatchewan election 2020: Meili criticizes Moe for ‘failure to speak out’ on anti-mask movement

But on Tuesday, Shahab took a stronger stance on mask use as Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 cases continue to reach record highs. He recommended everyone to wear a mask while in public indoor places, pledging to do the same.

“I think many of us have noticed that in some situations, mask use is very high. In some situations it is quite low,” Shahab said. “We all need to work with each other, with our employers, employees, customers to encourage high levels of mask use.”

NDP Leader Ryan Meili has faced similar criticism for appearing maskless during campaign photo-ops, often in retail stores.

“In accordance with public health guidance, NDP Leader Ryan Meili has also not worn a mask while physically distancing in very similar settings,” spokesperson for the Sask. Party campaign Jim Billington said in a statement.

Local businesses contribute so much to our communities. Thanks to Jeremy @ John's Music, Skylett @ Prairie Bee Meadery, and Billy @ Ultimate Fanzone for welcoming me into your shops to speak about the challenges & triumphs that #localbusinesses are facing in #MooseJaw right now. pic.twitter.com/HfUKhNLDuf — Ryan Meili (@ryanmeili) September 29, 2020

Meili was photographed several times early in the campaign not wearing a mask indoors while social distancing.

For example, on Sept. 29, he tweeted photos of himself at John’s Music and Post Horizon Booksellers in Moose Jaw without a mask on.

During a campaign stop in Regina, Wednesday, Meili addressed the photos.

“Every time there’s a photo, we’ve taken extra precautions,” Meili said. “We’ve been extremely careful.”

Billington added that Saskatchewan’s main political parties have “taken painstaking efforts to adjust campaigns to fit with COVID-19 guidance from public health.”

“We remain confident that the measures and precautions enacted by both parties are in alignment with public health guidance, and that the leaders are conducting themselves within this guidance while making every effort to reach voters,” Billington said.

1:52 This is why some may be against mask use, according to a Regina psychology professor This is why some may be against mask use, according to a Regina psychology professor