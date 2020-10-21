New Brunswick reports 4th coronavirus-related death and 6 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting its fourth death from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

The province said the fourth death is an individual between 70 and 79 who died in the Campbellton region as a result of the underlying complications.

“The loss of another person in our province related to COVID-19 is not news we ever want to have to share,” said Premier Blaine Higgs.

“I, along with all New Brunswickers, send sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual, as well as to everyone who continues to be impacted by the recent outbreaks.” Tweet This

New Brunswick health officials confirmed eight people have recovered since Tuesday while also announcing six new cases in the province.

All are located in the Campbellton region and include:

one individual 19-years-old or younger

one individual between the age of 30 and 39

two people between the ages of 40 and 49

one individual between the age of 50 and 59

one individual between the age of 60 and 69

All cases are self-isolating and are under investigation.

That means there are now 92 active cases in the province.

2:03 N.B. Premier: Moncton transitioning back to yellow phase on Thursday N.B. Premier: Moncton transitioning back to yellow phase on Thursday

Since the pandemic began there have been 319 cases reported in New Brunswick. In total, 223 are considered to be recovered.

As of Wednesday, there are five people in hospital with one of them in intensive care.

There have been 94,322 tests completed since the pandemic began, New Brunswick confirmed.

Late on Tuesday, Dalhousie Regional High School reported its second positive case of COVID-19.

In a letter distributed to parents, staff and students on Tuesday, the school said the new case at the school has no connection with the previous case that was reported on Oct. 13.

Students in Grade 9 to Grade 12 will be learning virtually on Wednesday as the province’s health department conducts contact tracing.

Students in Grade 6 to Grade 8 had yet to return to school since it reopened on Oct. 15 after the first confirmed case at the school was reported. They were set to return on Friday.

The Campbellton and Moncton zones of the province remain at the orange level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan. All other zones remain at the less restrictive yellow level.

The province confirmed that the Moncton region will return to the yellow level on Friday if the current trends continue. The Campbellton region is expected to remain in the orange zone.

