Crime

Attempted murder charge laid in Fergus, Ont. stabbing investigation

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 11:47 am
OPP have charged a 27-year-old with attempted murder.
OPP have charged a 27-year-old with attempted murder. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP say a 27-year-old has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Fergus on Saturday.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Highland Road at around 7:40 a.m.

Police said they found the 57-year-old woman, who lived at the home, with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment and since been released.

Read more: Search warrants lead Guelph police to guns and ammunition

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing and the OPP did not identify the person arrested, but police said the accused and victim know each other.

The suspect remains in custody, pending a bail hearing.

