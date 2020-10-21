Attempted murder charge laid in Fergus, Ont. stabbing investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a 27-year-old has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Fergus on Saturday.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Highland Road at around 7:40 a.m.

Police said they found the 57-year-old woman, who lived at the home, with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment and since been released.

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing and the OPP did not identify the person arrested, but police said the accused and victim know each other.

The suspect remains in custody, pending a bail hearing.

