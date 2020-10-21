Menu

Canada

Canada kicked off EU’s safe country list due to high number of coronavirus case

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 21, 2020 10:35 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canada has surpassed 200,000 COVID-19 cases' Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canada has surpassed 200,000 COVID-19 cases
WATCH: Trudeau says Canada has surpassed 200,000 COVID-19 cases.

The European Union is set to cut Canada, Georgia and Tunisia from a “white list” of countries from which travelers can visit the bloc without COVID-related restrictions such as quarantines or mandatory tests, while adding Singapore.

A meeting of ambassadors from the 27 EU nations on Wednesday chose to remove the three countries because of sharp increases in COVID-19 infections there, whereas the situation in Singapore had improved.

Read more: European airlines urge Canada to remove ‘problematic’ coronavirus-travel restrictions

The proposal will be formalized by the end of the week as long as none of the 27 EU countries object, said two EU diplomats with knowledge of the meeting.

After the changes, the list will consist of nine countries – Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Uruguay.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau warns Canada has reached a ‘tipping point’ in COVID-19 fight' Coronavirus: Trudeau warns Canada has reached a ‘tipping point’ in COVID-19 fight
Coronavirus: Trudeau warns Canada has reached a ‘tipping point’ in COVID-19 fight

Despite China being on the list, travel from there will be allowed only if Chinese authorities also allow in EU visitors. The reciprocity requirement is not applied in the case of the other listed countries.

The list also only serves as a recommendation on travel rules. Some countries, such as France, have not placed any restrictions on visitors from countries on the “white list.” Germany has pared the list down, while Italy requires a period of self-isolation and demands travelers take a private vehicle to their destinations.

© 2020 Reuters
