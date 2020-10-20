Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ontario reports 821 new coronavirus cases with only just over 24K tests processed

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Regina police respond to collisions Tuesday as city gets first blast of winter

By Katelyn Wilson Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 9:10 pm
Click to play video 'Regina police respond to collisions Tuesday as city gets first blast of winter' Regina police respond to collisions Tuesday as city gets first blast of winter
WATCH: Snow, ice and sleet turned a typical morning commute into mayhem for many Regina drivers on Tuesday. Katelyn Wilson reports.

It may still be fall, but overnight, Regina got its first punch from winter, as snow, ice and sleet turned a typical morning commute into mayhem for many of the city’s drivers.

Police said calls started coming in around 7:00 a.m., with officers responding to 17 collisions throughout the day, two of which resulted in injuries.

Read more: Drivers need to adjust for winter road conditions: SGI

With many drivers scrambling to change their winter tires, OK Tire in the city’s south end said it’s currently booking two weeks out for appointments.

“I’ve been doing this over 35 years and the minute it snows, it’s like everyone has to have (winter tires) on,” said owner Jack Dubois.

“We’ve been trying to have our customers prepare, so we’ve been busy for a couple of weeks already, but planning is key for sure.”

Story continues below advertisement

For those on the fence, Dubois said winter tires even with no snow, preform better than an all season on dry pavement.

Trending Stories

“It all has to do with temperature, but minus seven is the maximum temperature that all seasons should be driven at,” Dubois said.

“It starts to harden up and it actually sits above the rough surface of the asphalt. Whereas a winter tire from plus seven to minus 40, it actually conforms to the little indifferences in the pavement, so you actually get a gripping process.”

Read more: 5 tips to keep you safe during winter driving

Mayor Michael Fougere said with an earlier than normal snowfall, the city is still in the process of switching over its summer equipment as well.

“We will have many more sanders, we did have four as of 4 a.m., so we did anticipate to some degree what was going to happen this morning, but it’s the first snowfall, these things happen,” Fougere said.

With below freezing temperatures expected to linger the rest of the week, it’s a reminder to drivers that this little blast of winter is just getting started.

Click to play video 'Regina to require masks on buses after transit employee tests positive for COVID-19' Regina to require masks on buses after transit employee tests positive for COVID-19
Regina to require masks on buses after transit employee tests positive for COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WinterCity of ReginaWinter DrivingWinter TiresIcy Roadswinter driving conditionsSaskatchewan WinterOK TireRegina icy roadsSask winter drivingwinter driving Regina
Flyers
More weekly flyers