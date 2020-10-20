B.C. reports 167 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. recorded another 167 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one new death.

Tuesday marked the fifth consecutive day when the province reported more than 150 new cases.



There are 1,688 active cases in the province, an increase of 49 from Monday.

The death brings the provincial COVID-19 death toll to 254.

Sixty-nine people were in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of two from the last report on Monday. Eighteen patients are in intensive care.

There are 11,854 total cases in the province. Of those, about 83 per cent have recovered.

More than 4,100 people are in isolation due to possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The numbers came a day after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. is experiencing a second wave of the pandemic, but it’s still underrepresented among the numbers of new cases across Canada.

“One can say that we are in our second wave here of our COVID-19 storm in B.C., but we have control over what that wave looks like,” Henry told reporters Monday.

— With files from The Canadian Press