Ontario reports 821 new coronavirus cases with only just over 24K tests processed

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Quebec’s public health director assigned security detail after threats made against him

By Staff The Canadian Press
In this June 2020 file photo, Horacio Arruda, Quebec's director of public health, responds to reporters during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic. Arruda says he was assigned security detail after threats were made against him.Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
In this June 2020 file photo, Horacio Arruda, Quebec's director of public health, responds to reporters during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic. Arruda says he was assigned security detail after threats were made against him.Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s director of public health revealed Tuesday he has a driver and bodyguard to protect him against threats from people upset with his pandemic-related health orders.

Dr. Horacio Arruda told reporters he was assigned a driver and bodyguard after the Public Security Department evaluated the threats that had been made against him.

Read more: Police arrest man in connection with online threats against Quebec premier, public health director

Arruda said the security measures have been in place “since the start” but he didn’t elaborate.

Last Thursday, a small group of protesters showed up at Arruda’s private home in a suburb north of Montreal.

Read more: Man appears in court for alleged threats against Quebec’s public health director

In July, Arruda filed a police complaint after his address and home phone number were posted online.

Arruda said he believes in the right to protest but said his concern is with those who may use demonstrations to cause mischief.

“I People have the right to express their opposition, but there are places for that, in my opinion, and there is a way to do it also that is respectful and non-violent,” Arruda said Tuesday.

Read more: Quebec provincial police report spike in online threats posted to social media

© 2020 The Canadian Press
