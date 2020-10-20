Coronavirus: Hamilton public schools report 4 new COVID-19 cases, McMaster reveals seventh case

Hamilton’s public school board reported four new COVID-19 cases at three secondary schools on Monday.
Two of the cases involve workers including a staff member and a bus driver at Glendale Secondary School.
The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDBS) says the staff member was last in the school on Oct. 6.
The school says the staff member was not in the building during the period of exposure and that no students or staff made close contact with the person.
The transportation services driver notified the board of a positive test on Oct. 19.
Students tied with that case have been asked to self-isolate and Hamilton public health has started a contact tracing investigation.
The two other cases are at Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School, involving a student last in the school on Oct. 13, and at Saltfleet District High, with a student who was last in the building on Oct. 2.
McMaster University COVID-19 case at DeGroote Centre
McMaster University is reporting its seventh confirmed COVID-19 case involving a student at the Michael G. DeGroote Centre for Learning and Discovery.
The school says the student tested positive on Oct. 18 and notified the university on Monday.
The person was last on campus on Oct. 15.
Administrators say the building has since been thoroughly cleaned and that a contact tracing investigation is proceeding with the aid of public health.
McMaster University has reported seven on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began with the first from a graduate student revealed on Aug. 31.
Between Sept. 8 and Oct. 14, the school has had five cases involving students and staff at the psychology building, life sciences building, John Hodgins Engineering Building, and campus services building.
Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares
Hamilton schools now have a combined 28 unresolved cases as of Oct. 20 including outbreaks at Sacred Heart of Jesus elementary involving five active cases, and a pair of cases at Shannen Koostachin elementary.
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) — 20 cases
- Bennetto Elementary School: three cases
- Dalewood Elementary School: one case
- Flamborough Centre Elementary School: one case
- Frank Panabaker Elementary School (North Campus): one case
- Glendale Secondary School: one case
- Highview Elementary School: one case
- Huntington Park Elementary School: one case
- Queen Victoria Elementary School: one case
- Saltfleet District High School: one case
- Shannen Koostachin Elementary School: two cases
- Sherwood Secondary School: two cases
- Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School: one case
- System Alternative Education – Rebecca Street location: one case
- Tiffany Hills Elementary School: two cases
- Westdale Secondary School: one case
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) — eight cases
- Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Elementary School: five cases
- St. David Catholic Elementary School: one case
- St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary School: one case
- St. Mary Catholic Secondary School: one case
Hamilton has two active cases in child-care centres at:
- R. L. Hyslop: one case
- St. David Early Learning and Care Centre: one case
Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools
McMaster University has reported seven on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported just one — a confirmed case from Sept. 25 at the Stoney Creek campus.
Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares
Halton public schools reported 45 unresolved cases as of Oct. 20 including five at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Elementary School in Georgetown.
Burlington — 10
- Brant Hills Public School: one case
- Burlington Central Elementary (Grades 7 and 8): one case
- Corpus Christi Catholic Secondary: one case
- Nelson Secondary School: seven cases
Oakville — 15
- Abbey Park High School: one case
- Captain R. Wilson Public School: one case
- École secondaire catholique Sainte-Trinité: one case
- Falgarwood Public School: one case
- Garth Webb Secondary School: one case
- Gladys Speers Public School: one case
- Heritage Glen Public School: one case
- Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School: one case
- Iroquois Ridge High School: one case
- Pine Grove Public School: one case
- Post’s Corners Public School: one case
- St. Paul Catholic Elementary: one case
- West Oak Public School: three cases
Milton — eight
- Bishop P. F. Reding Catholic Secondary: two cases
- Craig Kielburger Secondary School: one case
- École élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Anne: two cases
- Lumen Christi Catholic Elementary: one case
- Queen of Heaven Catholic Elementary: one case
- W. I. Dick Middle School: one case
Halton Hills — 12
- Acton District High School: one case
- Christ the King Catholic Secondary: three cases
- George Kennedy public school (Georgetown): one case
- St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Elementary School (Georgetown): five cases
- St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School (Acton): two cases
Halton has four active cases in child-care centres at:
- Kids and Company (Burlington): one case
- George Kennedy YMCA Schoolage Program (Georgetown): one case
- Les Coccinelles (Oakville): one case
- Western Heights Montessori Academy (Oakville): one case
Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares
Niagara public schools reported a combined 14 cases as of Oct. 20 including three cases at Eastdale secondary in Welland.
St. Catharines — six
- Dalewood French Immersion Public School: one case
- Eden High School: one case
- Ferndale Public School: one case
- Port Weller Public School: one case
- Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School: one case
- William Hamilton Merritt Elementary School: one case
Welland — three
- Eastdale Secondary School: three cases
Niagara Falls — three
- ÉÉC Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse: two cases
- Valley Way Public School: one case
Grimsby — two
- Grimsby Secondary: one case
- Park Public School: one case
Niagara region has one active case in a child-care centre.
- Branscombe Early Learning and Family Centre: one case
Cases in Brant County schools and daycares
Brant County public schools reported three active coronavirus cases as of Oct. 20.
Brantford — three
- Assumption (Catholic) College School: one case
- St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School: one case
- St. John’s College: one case
