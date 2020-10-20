Coronavirus: Hamilton public schools report 4 new COVID-19 cases, McMaster reveals seventh case

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton’s public school board reported four new COVID-19 cases at three secondary schools on Monday.

Two of the cases involve workers including a staff member and a bus driver at Glendale Secondary School.

The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDBS) says the staff member was last in the school on Oct. 6.

The school says the staff member was not in the building during the period of exposure and that no students or staff made close contact with the person.

The transportation services driver notified the board of a positive test on Oct. 19.

Read more: Ontario reports 821 new coronavirus cases with only just over 24K tests processed

Students tied with that case have been asked to self-isolate and Hamilton public health has started a contact tracing investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The two other cases are at Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School, involving a student last in the school on Oct. 13, and at Saltfleet District High, with a student who was last in the building on Oct. 2.

McMaster University COVID-19 case at DeGroote Centre

McMaster University is reporting its seventh confirmed COVID-19 case involving a student at the Michael G. DeGroote Centre for Learning and Discovery.

The school says the student tested positive on Oct. 18 and notified the university on Monday.

The person was last on campus on Oct. 15.

Administrators say the building has since been thoroughly cleaned and that a contact tracing investigation is proceeding with the aid of public health.

Story continues below advertisement

McMaster University has reported seven on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began with the first from a graduate student revealed on Aug. 31.

Between Sept. 8 and Oct. 14, the school has had five cases involving students and staff at the psychology building, life sciences building, John Hodgins Engineering Building, and campus services building.

Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares

Hamilton schools now have a combined 28 unresolved cases as of Oct. 20 including outbreaks at Sacred Heart of Jesus elementary involving five active cases, and a pair of cases at Shannen Koostachin elementary.

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) — 20 cases

Bennetto Elementary School: three cases

Dalewood Elementary School: one case

Flamborough Centre Elementary School: one case

Frank Panabaker Elementary School (North Campus): one case

Glendale Secondary School: one case

Highview Elementary School: one case

Huntington Park Elementary School: one case

Queen Victoria Elementary School: one case

Saltfleet District High School: one case

Shannen Koostachin Elementary School: two cases

Sherwood Secondary School: two cases

Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School: one case

System Alternative Education – Rebecca Street location: one case

Tiffany Hills Elementary School: two cases

Westdale Secondary School: one case

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) — eight cases

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Elementary School: five cases

St. David Catholic Elementary School: one case

St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary School: one case

St. Mary Catholic Secondary School: one case

Hamilton has two active cases in child-care centres at:

Story continues below advertisement

R. L. Hyslop: one case

St. David Early Learning and Care Centre: one case

Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools

McMaster University has reported seven on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported just one — a confirmed case from Sept. 25 at the Stoney Creek campus.

Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares

Halton public schools reported 45 unresolved cases as of Oct. 20 including five at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Elementary School in Georgetown.

Burlington — 10

Brant Hills Public School: one case

Burlington Central Elementary (Grades 7 and 8): one case

Corpus Christi Catholic Secondary: one case

Nelson Secondary School: seven cases

Oakville — 15

Abbey Park High School: one case

Captain R. Wilson Public School: one case

École secondaire catholique Sainte-Trinité: one case

Falgarwood Public School: one case

Garth Webb Secondary School: one case

Gladys Speers Public School: one case

Heritage Glen Public School: one case

Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School: one case

Iroquois Ridge High School: one case

Pine Grove Public School: one case

Post’s Corners Public School: one case

St. Paul Catholic Elementary: one case

West Oak Public School: three cases

Milton — eight

Bishop P. F. Reding Catholic Secondary: two cases

Craig Kielburger Secondary School: one case

École élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Anne: two cases

Lumen Christi Catholic Elementary: one case

Queen of Heaven Catholic Elementary: one case

W. I. Dick Middle School: one case

Read more: Health Canada recalls counterfeit hand sanitizer found at Dollarama in Ontario

Story continues below advertisement

Halton Hills — 12

Acton District High School: one case

Christ the King Catholic Secondary: three cases

George Kennedy public school (Georgetown): one case

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Elementary School (Georgetown): five cases

St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School (Acton): two cases

Halton has four active cases in child-care centres at:

Kids and Company (Burlington): one case

George Kennedy YMCA Schoolage Program (Georgetown): one case

Les Coccinelles (Oakville): one case

Western Heights Montessori Academy (Oakville): one case

Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares

Niagara public schools reported a combined 14 cases as of Oct. 20 including three cases at Eastdale secondary in Welland.

St. Catharines — six

Dalewood French Immersion Public School: one case

Eden High School: one case

Ferndale Public School: one case

Port Weller Public School: one case

Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School: one case

William Hamilton Merritt Elementary School: one case

Welland — three

Eastdale Secondary School: three cases

Niagara Falls — three

ÉÉC Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse: two cases

Valley Way Public School: one case

Grimsby — two

Grimsby Secondary: one case

Park Public School: one case

Niagara region has one active case in a child-care centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Branscombe Early Learning and Family Centre: one case

Cases in Brant County schools and daycares

Brant County public schools reported three active coronavirus cases as of Oct. 20.

Brantford — three

Assumption (Catholic) College School: one case

St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School: one case

St. John’s College: one case

Brant has no active cases in child-care centres.