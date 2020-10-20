Bill Kelly: Thank God we live in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The more I hear the mindless rants from the Orange Man in the White House, the more I am so thankful that I live in Canada and not the United States.

And no, this is not an anti-American missive, quite the opposite, actually.

I have dear friends and family in the States.

We love attending live theatre in New York or ball games in Boston or Chicago or making a quick trip to nearby Buffalo, which is why it’s so sad to see how Trump has emboldened white supremacy and racist attitudes in those and other great American cities.

But, his most egregious sin is how he has lied and misled the American people about the COVID-19 pandemic.

He knew about the severity of the virus, yet he lied to those who placed their trust in their government to protect them.

Now, in the waning days of the presidential campaign, he labels the doctors and scientists who warn us about COVID-19 as “idiots.”

How can his MAGA followers dismiss the advice of pandemic experts and take their lead from a guy who told them bleach could defeat the virus?

Thank God we live in Canada, where, yes, there is much to be critical about how our governments have responded to the pandemic, but at least our political leaders of all stripes listen to scientists and medical experts, unlike the megalomaniac in the White House.

We can only hope, for the sake of our American friends, that soon their national nightmare will be over.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

