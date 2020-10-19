Menu

Crime

Kelowna man charged with possession of stolen property after police recover senior’s swiped Buick

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 6:20 pm
Kelowna RCMP say the Buick Verano was stolen from a parking lot during the afternoon of Oct. 6, but that it was recovered just before midnight.
Kelowna RCMP say the Buick Verano was stolen from a parking lot during the afternoon of Oct. 6, but that it was recovered just before midnight. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press Images

A Kelowna man has been charged in connection with a car that was allegedly stolen from a senior who was out shopping earlier this month.

Kelowna RCMP say Fernando Anacieto Angelo Verde, 38, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 after being found behind the wheel of the stolen Buick on Oct. 6.

Court documents show Verde was charged on Oct. 7, and that his next court appearance will be Oct. 22 in Kelowna.

Read more: B.C. man claims he needed resuscitation after vicious police dog attack in RCMP lawsuit

Police say the Buick was stolen during the late afternoon of Oct. 6, with the senior reporting that her Verano was swiped from a parking lot along the 1500 block of Banks Road.

“Just before midnight of the same day, a Kelowna RCMP officer located the woman’s vehicle in the 1500 block of Highway 33,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“The front-line RCMP officer followed the vehicle and arrested the driver a short time later without incident. The vehicle was returned to its grateful owner.”

Click to play video 'Senior struck by stolen vehicle in September dies' Senior struck by stolen vehicle in September dies
Senior struck by stolen vehicle in September dies

Kelowna RCMP say that the BC Prosecution Service approved the charges, noting that Verde was released from custody on conditions for a future court date.

Click to play video 'Man charged after chopper tracks stolen vehicle through Vaughan, Brampton' Man charged after chopper tracks stolen vehicle through Vaughan, Brampton
Man charged after chopper tracks stolen vehicle through Vaughan, Brampton

CrimeRCMPKelownaPoliceOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna RCMPStolen CarHighway 33possession of stolen property
