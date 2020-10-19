Kelowna man charged with possession of stolen property after police recover senior’s swiped Buick

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna man has been charged in connection with a car that was allegedly stolen from a senior who was out shopping earlier this month.

Kelowna RCMP say Fernando Anacieto Angelo Verde, 38, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 after being found behind the wheel of the stolen Buick on Oct. 6.

Court documents show Verde was charged on Oct. 7, and that his next court appearance will be Oct. 22 in Kelowna.

Police say the Buick was stolen during the late afternoon of Oct. 6, with the senior reporting that her Verano was swiped from a parking lot along the 1500 block of Banks Road.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just before midnight of the same day, a Kelowna RCMP officer located the woman’s vehicle in the 1500 block of Highway 33,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“The front-line RCMP officer followed the vehicle and arrested the driver a short time later without incident. The vehicle was returned to its grateful owner.”

1:06 Senior struck by stolen vehicle in September dies Senior struck by stolen vehicle in September dies

Kelowna RCMP say that the BC Prosecution Service approved the charges, noting that Verde was released from custody on conditions for a future court date.

2:04 Man charged after chopper tracks stolen vehicle through Vaughan, Brampton Man charged after chopper tracks stolen vehicle through Vaughan, Brampton