11 men charged in auto theft investigation involving 50 stolen cars in GTA, police say

TORONTO — York Regional Police have laid charges to nearly a dozen men following an auto-theft investigation.

Police say more than 50 cars were allegedly stolen from across the GTA and have been recovered.

Officers say with the help of police across divisions they were able to link the thefts.

They say cars were stolen from Vaughan, Mississauga, Toronto and Markham.

Police became aware of the stolen cars in an investigation that began early this year.

Police have charged 11 men from Oakville, Toronto, Vaughan and Brampton.

The charges include trafficking and possession in property obtained by crime and theft of motor vehicle.

