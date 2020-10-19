Kingston group rallies in solidarity with Mi’kmaq lobster fishers: ‘It’s time to step up’

Send this page to someone via email

There was a show of solidarity in Kingston on Monday for Indigenous lobster fishers on the east coast.

Violence has erupted in the past several days over a dispute about Mi’kmaq treaty rights to fish off Nova Scotia. A group of about 15 formed up at McBurney Park just past 11:30 a.m., making its way to Kingston City Hall.

On the way, a round dance took place at the intersection of Princess and Clergy streets stopping traffic for a number of minutes. Lisa Cadue was the event organizer.

“What has happened down there (Nova Scotia) in the past week and a half is just not right,” said Lisa Cadue, the event’s organizer.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m a Mohawk and I love my people, I love all my people and it’s just not right. It’s time to step up.”

3:28 Fire destroys Nova Scotia lobster pound used by Mi’kmaq fishers Fire destroys Nova Scotia lobster pound used by Mi’kmaq fishers

Former Kingston and the Islands MPP Sophie Kiwala was a part of the peaceful protest.

“We need to motivate and inspire more people to be engaged with this issue and what’s happening right now in Nova Scotia is horrendous,” Kiwala said. “It’s absolutely horrendous. We cannot tolerate it.”

The rain couldn’t dampen the resolve of those on hand as they made the nearly 10-block walk to city hall, where Cadue was the main speaker.

“The Creator put us on Mother Earth as one to live as one, in peace with each other — not to argue, not to fight not over greed,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The racism in this town and all across Canada, it’s time to stop. It’s time to stand up and do something about it.”

Organizers say they’ll be back out next week to once again show support, and bring awareness to what has become a dangerous situation on Canada’s East Coast.

1:13 Mi’kmaw fishers have property vandalized, lobsters destroyed Mi’kmaw fishers have property vandalized, lobsters destroyed