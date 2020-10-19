Massive 23-metre hole discovered in south Edmonton, road repairs will take ‘several months’: EPCOR

Send this page to someone via email

A massive sinkhole has opened up in south Edmonton at the intersection of 61 Avenue and 109 Street, leading to road closures that are expected to last for months.

EPCOR said the hole in the Parkallen neighbourhood opened up on Oct. 12, as a result of an “underground void” that had been discovered on Oct. 8 during an inspection of a sewer trunk line.

The hole, which is visible from the Global 1 helicopter, is approximately three metres long, one metre wide and 23 metres deep.

According to information from EPCOR, there is “no structural risk to homes and businesses in the area.”

“Based on assessments so far, it appears the void area is limited to a section under 61 Avenue,” said the company on its website. Tweet This

This is the second sinkhole in the area that has been found by crews. In 2018, a large void was found at Allendale Road and Calgary Trail, about 10 blocks east of the new hole.

Story continues below advertisement

It took around eight months for that repair to be completed.

2:04 Large underground void prompts closure of Allendale Road in south Edmonton Large underground void prompts closure of Allendale Road in south Edmonton

Read more: Large void under road prompts closure of major south Edmonton stretch

The company said the first step of this repair will be installing a bypass system to bring the water flow from the below-ground drainage system away from the area. That work will include three shafts on 61 Avenue that will support the bypasses and allow workers to assess the issue.

The sewer trunk line that is involved in the problem carries both storm and sanitary water, according to EPCOR.

A sinkholin south Edmonton will take at least “several months” to repair, according to EPCOR. Global 1

Those who live in the area may experience increased sewer odours and noise related to the work. EPCOR said that the bypass pumps “will generate continual, low decibel noise,” and that lighting will be used through the nights for 24/7 monitoring of the bypass system.

Story continues below advertisement

The company said that there are no current timelines for when the repairs could be completed. However, it said “due to the complexity of the work,” the estimate is currently several months.

There are several road closures and re-routes that will be in place in the area on 61 Avenue, 63 Avenue and 109 Street. A full list of the closures can be viewed below this map.

A map of the road closures and location of the 23-metre hole in the road at 109 Street and 61 Avenue in south Edmonton. Credit / Epcor

Westbound 63 Avenue at Gateway Boulevard is reduced to one lane and is local traffic only.

Eastbound 61 Avenue, west of the intersection, is closed at 109 Street and traffic is redirected to 109 Street northbound.

Eastbound 61 Avenue, east of the intersection, is reduced to one lane until 106 Street

Westbound 61 Avenue is closed at 109 Street and traffic is redirected to 109 Street northbound.

Northbound 109 Street from the Pleasantview neighbourhood will be closed. Local access to the Husky and Circle K will be maintained.

Southbound 109 Street will be closed at 63 Avenue and redirected to westbound 61 Avenue. Access to the McDonald’s will be limited to the entrance from the 61 Avenue eastbound exit onto 109 Street northbound.

A shot of the area of 61 Avenue and 109 Street on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Global News