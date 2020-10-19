B.C.’s top doctor to provide Monday COVID-19 update

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to update B.C.’s latest COVID-19 statistics on Monday afternoon.
In a written statement issued Friday, health officials announced 155 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.
MIS-C in children linked to COVID-19 extremely rare
The number of active cases climbed again to 1,513, the province said, while another 3,713 people were isolating due to potential exposure.
Seventy-two people were in hospital, 26 of them in critical or intensive care.
A new community outbreak was declared at a Tim Hortons in Merritt, while an outbreak at the Kin Village long-term care home in Tsawwassen was declared over.
COVID-19 exposures in amateur sports groups
Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared, 13 infected at Surrey meat processing plantHealth officials also declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Surrey meat processing plant on Sunday.Fraser Health said 13 workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at J&L Beef Ltd. at the 17000-block of 65A Ave. It says there is evidence the virus was transmitted at the workplace. The first case was detected on Oct. 8, Fraser Health said.
The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.— With files from Simon Little
