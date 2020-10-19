Menu

Health

B.C.’s top doctor to provide Monday COVID-19 update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 4:55 pm
B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on during her daily COVID-19 briefing.
B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on during her daily COVID-19 briefing. Global News
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to update B.C.’s latest COVID-19 statistics on Monday afternoon.
In a written statement issued Friday, health officials announced 155 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.
Click to play video 'MIS-C in children linked to COVID-19 extremely rare' MIS-C in children linked to COVID-19 extremely rare
MIS-C in children linked to COVID-19 extremely rare
The number of active cases climbed again to 1,513, the province said, while another 3,713 people were isolating due to potential exposure.
Seventy-two people were in hospital, 26 of them in critical or intensive care.
Click to play video 'COVID-19 exposures in amateur sports groups' COVID-19 exposures in amateur sports groups
COVID-19 exposures in amateur sports groups
A new community outbreak was declared at a Tim Hortons in Merritt, while an outbreak at the Kin Village long-term care home in Tsawwassen was declared over.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared, 13 infected at Surrey meat processing plant

Health officials also declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Surrey meat processing plant on Sunday.Fraser Health said 13 workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at J&L Beef Ltd. at the 17000-block of 65A Ave. It says there is evidence the virus was transmitted at the workplace. The first case was detected on Oct. 8, Fraser Health said.
The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.
— With files from Simon Little 
