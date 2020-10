B.C.’s top doctor to provide Monday COVID-19 update

2:55 COVID-19 exposures in amateur sports groups

Seventy-two people were in hospital, 26 of them in critical or intensive care.A new community outbreak was declared at a Tim Hortons in Merritt, while an outbreak at the Kin Village long-term care home in Tsawwassen was declared over.

Health officials also declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Surrey meat processing plant on Sunday.Fraser Health said 13 workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at J&L Beef Ltd. at the 17000-block of 65A Ave. It says there is evidence the virus was transmitted at the workplace. The first case was detected on Oct. 8, Fraser Health said.— With files from Simon Little