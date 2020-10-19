Jury hears about Matthew Raymond’s YouTube activity

Send this page to someone via email

The YouTube account of Matthew Raymond featured a sprinkling of various conspiracy theories, but the theme of demons was constant.

Monday’s murder trial was spent examining Raymond’s computer activity in the year leading up to when he shot and killed four people outside of his Fredericton apartment in August of 2018.

Raymond has admitted to the killings but has plead not guilty by reason of a mental disorder.

The jury heard on Monday that much of the content uploaded to Raymond’s channel drew links between various conspiracies to demonic influence in all aspects of society.

The YouTube channel created by Raymond, the name of which is under a publication ban, first started posting videos in March of 2017. There were 26 videos uploaded to the channel in total, the last of which was posted in January of 2018.

Defence witness Alex Pate continued his testimony on Monday and described a shift in focus of Raymond’s videos from immigration and islamophobia towards a heavy interest in a conspiracy theory that says most celebrities are transgender.

Several videos played for the court were composed of still images of various celebrities with arrows pointing to different body parts. Other videos were reposts of other user’s content, including one that claimed that many female alt-right media personalities are male. Some videos even went as far as saying that there are no women in media whatsoever.

Comments posted by Raymond’s account often try to link the transgender conspiracy theory to the influence of demons. Other comments also warned of the coming-end times and urged people to stay away from churches that he said were also under the influence of demons.

Pate is due to continue his testimony on Tuesday.

