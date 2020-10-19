1 dead, 1 seriously injured following crash north of Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and another seriously injured following a crash north of Campbellford on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded around 1 p.m. to the crash on County Road 50 north of Meier Street, just outside the town.

Northumberland OPP say a northbound SUV “failed to negotiate a curve” and left the roadway and struck a culvert.

A passenger in the vehicle has died as a result of the collision, according to the OPP.

The name of the victim will not be released pending next of kin notification.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital by paramedics but is expected to be transported to a trauma centre in Toronto with serious injuries, OPP report.

County Road 50 is expected to be closed for several hours between Church Street and 10th Line West while OPP investigate.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

County Road 50 between 10th Line West and Meier Road just north of Campbellford is closed.

— More to come.