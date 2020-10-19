2 charged after $100,000 of methamphetamine seized in Hanover, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested and charged after police seized $100,700 worth of methamphetamine in Hanover, Ont., on Sunday.

The two suspects were arrested at a property on 7th Street, where police say they also seized items connected to the offence, including two cellphones and cash.

Jeremy Halk, 34, from Hanover, was charged with methamphetamine possession for the purpose of trafficking, fleeing from police, operation while prohibited, two counts of failing to comply with a release order and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Nicole Valad, 30, from Brockton, Ont., was also charged with methamphetamine possession for the purpose of trafficking, methamphetamine possession and fleeing from police.

Halk was held in custody pending a bail hearing, while Valad is scheduled to appear in court in December.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

