Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 charged after $100,000 of methamphetamine seized in Hanover, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 1:40 pm
Police say they seized more than $100,000 worth of methamphetamine in Hanover, Ont., on Sunday.
Police say they seized more than $100,000 worth of methamphetamine in Hanover, Ont., on Sunday. Twitter/OPP West

Two people have been arrested and charged after police seized $100,700 worth of methamphetamine in Hanover, Ont., on Sunday.

The two suspects were arrested at a property on 7th Street, where police say they also seized items connected to the offence, including two cellphones and cash.

Story continues below advertisement

Jeremy Halk, 34, from Hanover, was charged with methamphetamine possession for the purpose of trafficking, fleeing from police, operation while prohibited, two counts of failing to comply with a release order and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Trending Stories

Nicole Valad, 30, from Brockton, Ont., was also charged with methamphetamine possession for the purpose of trafficking, methamphetamine possession and fleeing from police.

Read more: OPP bust meth and cocaine trafficking operation in Eastern Ontario

Halk was held in custody pending a bail hearing, while Valad is scheduled to appear in court in December.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video '4 arrested in drug bust in Cobourg' 4 arrested in drug bust in Cobourg
4 arrested in drug bust in Cobourg
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPSouth Bruce OPPHanoverbrocktonBrockton Ont.Hanover meth traffickingHanover newsHanover Ontmeth bust Hanover
Flyers
More weekly flyers