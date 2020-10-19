Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 19

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

Halloween 2020: Door-to-door trick-or-treating not recommended for regions in ‘modified Stage 2’

Ontario health officials are recommending that children do not trick-or-treat door-to-door this Halloween for the regions currently in the modified Stage 2 as the coronavirus second wave remains in full swing.

As of Monday, Toronto, Ottawa, Peel and York regions are all in a modified Stage 2 due to high volumes of COVID-19 cases.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, made the recommendation on Monday while also providing safer alternatives families can choose to do instead.

Families are urged to have their children participate in virtual Halloween parties, a candy hunt in their own households, carve pumpkins, have a movie night and/or decorate their front lawns.

Ontario reports 704 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Ontario reported 704 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 65,075.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 244 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 168 in Peel Region, 103 in York Region and 51 in Ottawa. All four regions are now in a “modified Stage 2” due to being COVID-19 hotspots.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,050 as four more deaths were reported.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 31,900 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 607 from the previous day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 1,312 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 736 among students and 203 among staff (373 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 74 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 430 cases reported among students and 106 cases among staff (213 individuals were not identified) — totaling 749 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 483 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Four schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 302 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 10 (six new child cases and four new staff cases).

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,906 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged since the previous day. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

There are 86 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of six.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 209 active cases among long-term care residents and 234 active cases among staff — down by five and up by 11 cases respectively in the last day.