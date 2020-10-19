Metrolinx studies need for a rapid bus corridor between Toronto and Waterdown

Send this page to someone via email

Metrolinx is analyzing the need for bus rapid transit between Toronto and Waterdown.

The province’s transportation agency is studying a corridor that would run along Dundas Street from Kipling subway station in Toronto to Mississauga, Oakville, Burlington and Waterdown.

An information update provided to Hamilton councillors by Brian Hollingworth, the city’s director of transportation planning, indicates the needs assessment will be completed either late this year or in early 2021.

Within 20 years, Hollingworth’s update says approximately six per cent of employment in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton-area (GTHA) and eight per cent of the region’s population is expected to be along the Dundas Street corridor.

Waterdown is one of Hamilton’s fastest-growing suburban communities, projected to have a population of close to 40,000 by 2031.

In 2016, the village’s population was 19,462.

Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr will present a motion on Monday to Hamilton’s public works committee, asking Metrolinx to resume all-day express buses between Hamilton and Toronto.

The frequency of bus service between the two cities was reduced in April, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.