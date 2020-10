Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have charged a woman with impaired driving after they say she was stopped trying to enter Highway 401 using an off-ramp.

Police say the arrest was made at around midnight after officers noticed a vehicle attempting to enter Highway 401 off of Highway 38.

Police allege she was driving while impaired.

The female suspect was taken into custody and later released under conditions.

