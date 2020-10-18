UCP approves policy to create private health-care system in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s United Conservative Party has voted to approve a policy that supports creating a “privately funded and privately managed health-care system.”

The party voted to approve the policy during its annual general meeting Saturday, in a vote that squeaked through with nearly 53 per cent in favour, the closest vote of all 30 policies the party approved.

“Health care is the greatest budgetary expense. Recent events have shown how vulnerable the system is to demand fluctuations on it,” the policy says.

“Not only have physicians been upset that there is no more money in the public purse, the government is fiscally unable to spend more toward their billing fees.” Tweet This

The policy also says that physicians should be allowed to run a “hybrid system” practice, charging fees for services “to remain solvent and grow in scope.”

Story continues below advertisement

It also specifies that patients “will have a choice” between a private and a public service. It adds the private system could help keep medical tourism dollars in Alberta.

Over 46 per cent of the party members at the meeting voted against Policy 11, meaning that around 365 people were against it, out of a total of 793 votes.

Read more: Calgary doctors fight back against concerns over privatizing health care in Alberta

Nate Glubish, the minister of Service Alberta, was one of the MLAs who opposed the policy.

“The way it is worded, it can be viewed as being contrary to what we ran on in the last election,” Glubish said during a debate on the policy Friday.

“We ran on a commitment to guarantee and preserve a publicly funded universally accessible health care system,” Glubish said.

“This can be viewed as contrary to this and can put all of us MLAs who ran on that in a very tough position.” Tweet This

The policy approval comes just days after the government announced that upwards of 11,000 people will be laid off from Alberta Health Services, in a move the government says will result in savings of $600 million per year, once implemented.

Story continues below advertisement

When he announced the layoffs Tuesday, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said, “there will be no job losses for nurses or front-line clinical staff.”

2:39 Alberta government to cut up to 11,000 health care jobs Alberta government to cut up to 11,000 health care jobs

Neither Shandro nor Premier Jason Kenney spoke during the debate over the weekend on Policy 11.

David Shepherd, the Alberta NDP’s critic for health, said Saturday that he believes many Albertans do not support a private system.

“I’ve been receiving a large number of emails — mostly being cc’d on emails going to UCP MLAs,” Shepherd said. “From folks in Calgary and other parts of the province, making it very clear they do not support an American-style two-tier private health-care system in the province of Alberta.”

Story continues below advertisement

Shepherd also said in a Sunday news release that the policy should be denounced immediately.

“[The UCP] are committing to undermining the foundations of our public health-care system,” Shepherd said.

“If Jason Kenney and Tyler Shandro value the lives of Albertans and the contributions of our health-care workers, they will immediately denounce this dangerous policy.” Tweet This

Alberta political scientist Duane Bratt said that people need to keep in mind the policy doesn’t mean the government is going to force people to use a private system.

“People are very concerned about health care in Alberta, particularly now,” Bratt said. “I think this is different, but it needs to be put in the context of outsourcing of jobs from AHS. That’s not necessarily private health care, it’s still a publicly funded health care system – it’s private delivery of some of the services that are ancillary, we’re not talking doctors or nurses.”

Story continues below advertisement

However, the UCP policy does not specify what services could be outsourced or what percentage of work physicians would keep public.

Read more: UCP passes 2020 budget with boost for healthcare during coronavirus outbreak

Premier Rachel Notley said on Twitter Saturday that the policy directly goes against a campaign promise Kenney made before the UCP was elected.

She called the guarantee “to maintain a universally accessible, publicly funded health-care system” that Kenney was previously photographed signing, “a cheap political stunt.”

If you missed it, the UCP's annual general meeting passed a resolution to bring in for-profit, American-style health care.

Just as we suspected, this Public Health Guarantee he's seen signing here was a joke, a cheap political stunt. #ableg #abhealth pic.twitter.com/F3eAMggGAT — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) October 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The UCP approved all 30 policies they debated at the annual general meeting, also including Policy 10, which would see the government push to collect taxes paid by Albertans over the government of Canada, and Policy 8, which supports withdrawing Alberta’s funds from the Canada Pension Plan and starting a provincial one.

Global News has reached out to the office of the premier for comment.