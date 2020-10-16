Alberta health minister moves forward with changes to EMS dispatch despite opposition from mayors, first responders

The Alberta government is moving forward with a contentious proposal to centralize EMS dispatch services despite opposition from mayors of the municipalities that will be impacted, as well as some emergency responders.

In an email to Global News on Friday afternoon, the press secretary for Health Minister Tyler Shandro confirmed the development and provided parts of a letter sent to the mayors.

“As I promised at our meeting, I have carefully reviewed the detailed information that you shared,” Shandro’s letter reads in part.

The minister met with the mayors of Calgary, Red Deer, Lethbridge and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo in Edmonton late last month to listen to their concerns. The mayors have argued centralizing dispatch services will cost lives and create other problems.

“My decision is to not overturn AHS’ decision, and I look forward to supporting them and your municipalities during the transition to ensure that emergency health services in your communities can improve,” Shandro’s letter reads.

The proposal to further consolidate dispatch services was announced by Alberta Health Services during the summer.

In Calgary, Red Deer, Lethbridge and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, ambulances and fire services are currently dispatched through municipal centres.

The changes being brought in, which will bring the four cities in line with what is already done in 60 per cent of the province, will still see calls go to a municipal dispatch centre.

But if EMS is needed, it will be transferred to an AHS dispatcher at one of three call centres across the province. That person will contact paramedics. If fire is also needed, the municipal dispatcher will have to be contacted to then reach out to firefighters.

The mayors of the municipalities that will be impacted by the change argue that dispatchers in their community rely on local knowledge of things like landmarks to tell first responders where they need to go, especially in cases where responders are being called to a location that does not have an actual address.

Previous governments have also mulled over consolidating dispatch services but received pushback from municipalities that would be affected by the change.

After meeting with the mayors last month, Shandro said he would consider the concerns raised by the municipal leaders.

The Opposition’s health critic issued a statement on Friday afternoon that accused the Alberta government of ignoring the mayors’ objections.

“Jason Kenney and Tyler Shandro have refused to look at the evidence, and refused to listen to four mayors and fire chiefs from across Alberta,” NDP MLA David Shepherd said. “There’s a real chance these changes will make service levels worse in these communities.

“Jason Kenney is rolling the dice with Albertans’ lives to pay for his $4.7-billion corporate handout.”

Shepherd noted the idea of moving to consolidate services was previously rejected by the NDP government and “three previous PC health ministers.”

“This is not a partisan issue. It’s a public safety issue,” he said. “It’s reprehensible that Jason Kenney is refusing to listen to four elected mayors, four fire chiefs, members of his own caucus, and the many Albertans who have studied this plan and rejected it.

“If lives are lost as a result of this decision, Jason Kenney will answer for them.”

Last month, Kelly L’Hirondelle, the deputy chief of Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services, said he believes first responders, municipalities and the province all have the same goals at the end of the day: “the best possible patient outcomes, financial efficiencies, and operational efficiencies.”

“[But] it is our opinion that consolidating EMS dispatch services accomplishes none of those things,” he said.

In his email on Friday, Shandro’s press secretary Steve Buick noted that the health minister has said dispatch and overall response times are “similar across the province and within AHS’ targets in the four cities that dispatch ambulances and in those that are dispatched by AHS,” adding there was no reason to expect response times to change.

“The claim that safety and efficiency require all dispatchers to be in the same room is out of date; it ignores how ambulance services have evolved across Canada and in other countries,” Shandro’s letter reads. “Today’s computer-assisted dispatch technology allows multiple services to be coordinated seamlessly regardless of where the dispatchers physically sit or who employs them.”

Shandro also reiterated his position that the move “is not a budget-driven decision.”

“It will result in savings of several million dollars a year, but not one dollar will be removed from the EMS budget,” his letter reads. “Every dollar AHS saves will be reinvested directly back into improving ground-ambulance services.”

Global News has reached out to the mayors of Calgary, Red Deer, Lethbridge and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo for comment on Friday’s decision.

