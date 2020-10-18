Menu

Advertisement
Canada

N.S. warns of potential exposure to COVID-19 on Oct. 15 Toronto-Halifax flight

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 18, 2020 10:50 am
A traveler walks between check-in kiosks at Toronto's Pearson International Airport for a "Healthy Airport" during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
A traveler walks between check-in kiosks at Toronto's Pearson International Airport for a "Healthy Airport" during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Nova Scotia health officials are advising travellers of a potential exposure to COVID-19 on an Air Canada flight that departed Toronto for Halifax earlier this week.

The province says flight AC604 left Toronto at 8 a.m. on Oct. 15.

Passengers in rows 21-27, in seats D, E and F are most likely to have had close contact to the infected individual(s).

Those passengers are asked to continue to self-isolate as ordered and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Read more: N.S. health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure in taxi from Halifax airport

Symptoms include a fever, cough, or two or more of the following:

  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose/nasal congestion
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
Those who were seated in rows 21-27 are advised to contact 811 for further advice, according to Public Health.

Symptoms may develop up to and including Oct. 29. The mandatory isolation for those passengers ends Oct. 26.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 2 new travel-related cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday as six cases remain active in the province.

Health officials say the new cases are related to travel outside of the Atlantic bubble and the individuals have been self-isolating.

Click to play video 'National COVID-19 app launched in Nova Scotia' National COVID-19 app launched in Nova Scotia
National COVID-19 app launched in Nova Scotia
