N.S. warns of potential exposure to COVID-19 on Oct. 15 Toronto-Halifax flight

Nova Scotia health officials are advising travellers of a potential exposure to COVID-19 on an Air Canada flight that departed Toronto for Halifax earlier this week.

The province says flight AC604 left Toronto at 8 a.m. on Oct. 15.

Passengers in rows 21-27, in seats D, E and F are most likely to have had close contact to the infected individual(s).

Those passengers are asked to continue to self-isolate as ordered and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms include a fever, cough, or two or more of the following:

Sore throat

Runny nose/nasal congestion

Headache

Shortness of breath

Those who were seated in rows 21-27 are advised to contact 811 for further advice, according to Public Health.

Symptoms may develop up to and including Oct. 29. The mandatory isolation for those passengers ends Oct. 26.

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday as six cases remain active in the province.

Health officials say the new cases are related to travel outside of the Atlantic bubble and the individuals have been self-isolating.

