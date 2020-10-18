Nova Scotia reports 2 new travel-related cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of coronavirus on Sunday as six cases remain active in the province.

Health officials say the new cases are related to travel outside of the Atlantic bubble and the individuals have been self-isolating.

The province also reports one additional recovery from the virus.

Two new cases were also reported on Saturday and were also related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

To date, Nova Scotia has recorded 104,830 negative test results and has confirmed 1,097 cases of COVID-19.

There have also been 65 COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

According to the province, no one is currently in hospital, and as of Sunday, 1,026 cases are now considered resolved.

1:38 National COVID-19 app launched in Nova Scotia National COVID-19 app launched in Nova Scotia

The province announced Friday it is renewing the state of emergency “to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure safety measures and other important actions can continue.”

According to the government, the order takes effect at noon Sunday, Oct. 18 and extends to noon Sunday, Nov. 1, unless the government terminates or extends it.

