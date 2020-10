Send this page to someone via email

A woman was brought to hospital Saturday evening after she drove a car into two homes near 156 Avenue and 84 Street around 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton Police Service officers on scene said the homeowners were not injured in the collision.

Both homes appeared to sustained major damage.

The Major Collision Investigations Section was called to the scene.

Serious collision, car vs homes in North #YEG. EPS say no injuries to homeowners, female driver was taken to hospital. Major damage to both homes. MCIS has been called to investigate. 156 Ave @ 84 St closed in all directions. #yegtraffic @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/ZrpR8UeFSd — Eric Beck (@GlobalBeck) October 18, 2020

Advertisement