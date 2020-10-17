Woman hospitalized following intersection collision on Highway 5: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 41 in Saskatoon, say police.

In a press release, police described her injuries as “serious life-threatening.”

#Saskatoon Police are slowing traffic at highways 5 and 41, east of town, after a collision. #yxe pic.twitter.com/xhBRcN39SD — Nathaniel Dove (@NathanielDove_) October 17, 2020

The Collision Analysis Unit will be conducting an investigation throughout Saturday say police.

There will be traffic restrictions in place throughout the day.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area and find alternative traffic routes.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information is available.