Woman hospitalized following intersection collision on Highway 5: Saskatoon police

A woman has been taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 41 in Saskatoon, say police.
In a press release, police described her injuries as “serious life-threatening.”
The Collision Analysis Unit will be conducting an investigation throughout Saturday say police.
Trending Stories
There will be traffic restrictions in place throughout the day.
Members of the public are asked to avoid the area and find alternative traffic routes.
This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information is available.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments