Canada

Woman hospitalized following intersection collision on Highway 5: Saskatoon police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 17, 2020 4:43 pm
A woman was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision Saturday at the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 41 say Saskatoon police.
A woman was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision Saturday at the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 41 say police.

A woman has been taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 41 in Saskatoon, say police.

In a press release, police described her injuries as “serious life-threatening.”

The Collision Analysis Unit will be conducting an investigation throughout Saturday say police.

There will be traffic restrictions in place throughout the day.

Read more: Saskatoon police arrest suspect after car chase

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area and find alternative traffic routes.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information is available.

