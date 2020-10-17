‘Supporting our Sisters’: Montrealers protest imprisonment of Egyptian TikTok women

Send this page to someone via email

A group of protesters gathered in downtown Montreal on Saturday to protest the imprisonment of nine Egyptian women since April 2020.

The women were arrested for posting TikTok videos of themselves dancing and singing along to songs.

Montreal protesters are asking for their release.

“I cant believe this is happening,” says organizer Dalia Tawfik. “I can’t believe that we’re in 2020 and that we have to fight to able to post things that we wanna post.”

“I was really shocked I mean agree or disagree with what she’s doing, this is not a matter for the courts,” says Ehab Lotayef, member of the Egyptian Canadian Coalition for Democracy.

Five of the nine girls have already been sentenced with fines and two years in jail for violating family values.

Haneen Hossam, Mawada Al-Adham’s and three others who assisted them with their social media, have been charged with inciting debauchery and immorality, according to Al-Jazeera.

“They have fines up to US $19,000 each. They have to pay (that) on top of the sentence,” says Tawfik.

Protesters said these women have been stripped of their freedom and basic human rights.

“The government doesn’t want any free expression on any level,” says Lotayef. “They don’t want people to speak (on platforms) that they can’t control.”

“We are here because we have privileges, we have rights, we have freedom of speech — where I can be here today, I can protest,” says Tawfik. “I can say this is not right — lets do something about it, whereas these women don’t have that. They don’t have that voice.”

Some say the government is afraid its people will start to use social media platforms like TikTok to speak out against it.

“Today maybe they’re only talking about dancing or dresses or fashion, but in the future one of them or more might talk about social or political issues,” says Lotayef. “And that’s what freaks them out.”

Lotayef says Egypt controls all forms of art but when it comes to social media, they have little to no power. Instead, he says, they insight fear in people that if they follow in these young women’s footsteps, they too could be imprisoned.

Many demonstrators feel the arrests were misogynistic and targeted towards controlling women.

“Imagine that you live in a country where a man can hold a woman’s future in the palm of his hands,” says protester Marlene Tawfik.

Tawfik, a Canadian-born woman of Egyptian descent, says she feels a sense of guilt when looking at her freedom and privileges.

“Women are being jailed for doing things that we here in Canada are allowed to do,” she says. “I’ve never been to Egypt and that’s a conscious decision. I don’t feel its safe there.”

According to some, it’s even hypocritical of the Egyptian government to claim the videos go ‘against family morals’.

“The hypocrisy of it all is what really gets to you,” says Lotayef. “When you’re Egyptian, when you know the society and know how many belly dancing videos are out there…”

Montrealers at the protest are asking Canada to take a stronger stance when it comes to the issues in Egypt.

“Egypt is being treated so delicately by the Canadian government,” says Lotayef. “(We) ask the Canadian government to take strong positions, like they take strong positions regarding Belarus or Ukraine.”

“I feel like no change can happen without a fight and we’re tired of being silent,” says Marlene Tawfik.