Canada

Early morning fire destroys northwest Edmonton home

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted October 17, 2020 2:48 pm
A home in northwest Edmonton caught fire in the early morning on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
A home in northwest Edmonton caught fire in the early morning on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Courtesy / Heather Mathison

A northwest Edmonton home was burned to the ground early Saturday morning.

According to Edmonton Fire Services, crews were called around 1:10 a.m. for a fire at Admiral Girouard Street and Juchli Avenue, in the Griesbach neighbourhood.

The fire was declared out at around 3 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.

There were no other homes in the area of the one that burned down and it appeared to have been under construction.

A home at Admiral Girouard Streed and Juchli Avenue caught fire on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
A home at Admiral Girouard Streed and Juchli Avenue caught fire on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Global News

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Edmonton fireEdmonton House FireWest Edmonton FireEdmonton fire servicesNorthwest Edmonton fire
