Early morning fire destroys northwest Edmonton home

A northwest Edmonton home was burned to the ground early Saturday morning.
According to Edmonton Fire Services, crews were called around 1:10 a.m. for a fire at Admiral Girouard Street and Juchli Avenue, in the Griesbach neighbourhood.
The fire was declared out at around 3 a.m.
There were no injuries reported.
There were no other homes in the area of the one that burned down and it appeared to have been under construction.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
