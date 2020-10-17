Early morning fire destroys northwest Edmonton home

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A northwest Edmonton home was burned to the ground early Saturday morning.

According to Edmonton Fire Services, crews were called around 1:10 a.m. for a fire at Admiral Girouard Street and Juchli Avenue, in the Griesbach neighbourhood.

The fire was declared out at around 3 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.

There were no other homes in the area of the one that burned down and it appeared to have been under construction.

A home at Admiral Girouard Streed and Juchli Avenue caught fire on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Global News

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

1:42 Grieving Edmonton family asks people to create a fire plan after mother dies in weekend house blaze Grieving Edmonton family asks people to create a fire plan after mother dies in weekend house blaze

Related News Mother of 2 dies following west Edmonton house fire